Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 18.07%, compared with the industry average of 6.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foodsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.44%.
