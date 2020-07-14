Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Adient PLC (ADNT - Free Report) : This world’s largest automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For July 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote
Adient PLC (ADNT - Free Report) : This world’s largest automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Adient PLC Price and Consensus
Adient PLC price-consensus-chart | Adient PLC Quote
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>