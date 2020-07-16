In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United Rentals, Inc. (URI) - free report >>
The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United Rentals, Inc. (URI) - free report >>
The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:
The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK - Free Report) : This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.
The Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Bancorp, Inc. Quote
The Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
The Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Bancorp, Inc. Quote
United Rentals, Inc. (URI - Free Report) : This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 90 days.
United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.87 compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Rentals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Rentals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 90 days.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus
Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>