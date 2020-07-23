In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This grocery stores operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 1.75 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.49, compared with 3.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
