New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This multinational specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN - Free Report) : This leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne, Inc. (TER - Free Report) : This leading provider of automated test equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC(BBL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production of minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
