Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This company that operates as a health technology company worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For July 29th
Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
KT Corporation Price and Consensus
KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote
Materion Corporation Price and Consensus
Materion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Materion Corporation Quote
