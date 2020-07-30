Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks For July 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This company that operates as a health technology company worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

