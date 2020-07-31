Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This multinational specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO - Free Report) : This international mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC - Free Report) : This company that provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For July 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This multinational specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO - Free Report) : This international mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus
Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote
The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC - Free Report) : This company that provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
The Providence Service Corporation Price and Consensus
The Providence Service Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Providence Service Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>