Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For July 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This multinational specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO - Free Report) : This international mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC - Free Report) : This company that provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

The Providence Service Corporation Price and Consensus

The Providence Service Corporation Price and Consensus

The Providence Service Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Providence Service Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>

The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) - free report >>

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) - free report >>

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT) - free report >>

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail