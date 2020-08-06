New Strong Buy Stocks For August 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP - Free Report) : This company that provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
