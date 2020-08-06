Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.4% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.05, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bank Price and Consensus
Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote
Meridian Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Meridian Bank PE Ratio (TTM)
Meridian Bank pe-ratio-ttm | Meridian Bank Quote
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.4% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.05, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus
Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Mid Penn Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
Mid Penn Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote
Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>