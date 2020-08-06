Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies’ shares gained 38.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) : This standard and custom passive connectivity products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.6% over the last 60 days.
Clearfield’s shares gained 29.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC - Free Report) : This power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Generac Holdings’ shares gained 34.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Plantronics, Inc. (PLT - Free Report) : This integrated communications and collaborations solutions manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Plantronics’ shares gained 26.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
