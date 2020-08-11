Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For August 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products in the market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR - Free Report) : This global research and advisory firm serving professionals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
Forrester Research, Inc. Price and Consensus
Forrester Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forrester Research, Inc. Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
