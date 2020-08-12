New Strong Buy Stocks For August 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
SMTC Corporation (SMTX - Free Report) : This leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
