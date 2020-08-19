Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
