Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

