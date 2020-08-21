Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Quote
Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>