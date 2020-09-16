Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.59, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.5% over the last 60 days.
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 96.8% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.
360 Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 80.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
