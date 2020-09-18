New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production of minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
Guess, Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp (RC - Free Report) : This publicly-traded mortgage REIT has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
