Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 18th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilder in the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Lennar has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of doors and windows, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Target has a PEG ratio 2.86, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
West Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio 3.71, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
