Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.
AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
