Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY - Free Report) : This fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Healthways, Inc. Price and Consensus
Healthways, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Healthways, Inc. Quote
Tivity Health has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Healthways, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Healthways, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Healthways, Inc. Quote
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote
Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 6.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Dropbox, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dropbox, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dropbox, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
