Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.13%.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.25%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD - Free Report) : This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.07%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX - Free Report) : This mortgage real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.22%, compared with the industry average of 5.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.06%.

