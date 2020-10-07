In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY - Free Report) : This operator of online market places for both buyers and sellers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Etsy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Etsy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Etsy, Inc. Quote
Etsy has a PEG ratio of 2.32, compared with 6.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Etsy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Etsy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Etsy, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homeswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
