Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.47, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX - Free Report) : This cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.
AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
