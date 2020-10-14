Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This designer and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Guess' shares gained 5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
IDEXX's shares gained 15.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors' shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian's shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
