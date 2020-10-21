New Strong Buy Stocks For October 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI - Free Report) : This company that offer wire transfer and other processing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 1% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
