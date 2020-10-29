New Strong Buy Stocks For October 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This distributor of building and industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.
CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) : This provider of information technology (IT) solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
