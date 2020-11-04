Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This financial and investment service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Image: Bigstock
