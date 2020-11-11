We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Central Garden Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote
United States Cellular Corporation (USM - Free Report) : This leading wireless carrier in the United States in terms of customer count has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
United States Cellular Corporation Price and Consensus
United States Cellular Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Cellular Corporation Quote
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
