We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus
Foot Locker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC - Free Report) : This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus
AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Syneos Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Syneos Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Syneos Health, Inc. Quote
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>