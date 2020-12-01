Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) : This sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.2% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) : This diversified natural resource company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

