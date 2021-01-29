Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF - Free Report) : This company that primarily focuses on consumer and commercial lending has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife LTD. (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI - Free Report) : This global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) : This independent upstream operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

