New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF - Free Report) : This company that primarily focuses on consumer and commercial lending has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife LTD. (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI - Free Report) : This global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) : This independent upstream operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
