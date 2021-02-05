We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that has the bellwether status in the energy space has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.6% over the last 60 days.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
