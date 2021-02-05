Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

 

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that has the bellwether status in the energy space has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.6% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

 

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

