New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of motion and control technologies and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
