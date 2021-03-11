Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of steel and steel products in the United States and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) : This regional bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) : This U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

