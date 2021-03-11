We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of steel and steel products in the United States and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) : This regional bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) : This U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
