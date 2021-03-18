Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW - Free Report) : This precious metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for East West Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

