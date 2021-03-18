We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW - Free Report) : This precious metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Price and Consensus
Sibanye Gold Limited price-consensus-chart | Sibanye Gold Limited Quote
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Whiting Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for East West Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
East West Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
East West Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | East West Bancorp, Inc. Quote
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
German American Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
German American Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | German American Bancorp, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
