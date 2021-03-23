We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
TowneBank (TOWN - Free Report) : This provider of retail and commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Towne Bank Price and Consensus
Towne Bank price-consensus-chart | Towne Bank Quote
MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF - Free Report) : This provider of community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Mvb Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This Texas-based independent exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus
Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This provider of business-to-business distribution solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus
Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
