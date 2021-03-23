Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

TowneBank (TOWN - Free Report) : This provider of retail and commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF - Free Report) : This provider of community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This Texas-based independent exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This provider of business-to-business distribution solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

