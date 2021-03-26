We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This owner, developer and operator of a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This owner, operator, developer and acquirer of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) : This provider of short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF - Free Report) : This provider of analytical testing and laboratory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (UBAB - Free Report) : This holding company for United Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
