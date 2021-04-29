We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of industrial protective clothing and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the zinc mining and smelting business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This provider of electrical construction services in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Snap-on Incorporated (SNA - Free Report) : This manufacturer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
