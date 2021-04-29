Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of industrial protective clothing and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the zinc mining and smelting business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This provider of electrical construction services in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA - Free Report) : This manufacturer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

