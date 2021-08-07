We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST - Free Report) : This manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus
Timken Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Timken Steel Corporation Quote
BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining, marketing, supply and transportation; and manufacturing and marketing of petrochemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus
BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This provider of ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributer of footwear, apparel, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Price and Consensus
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Quote
Forward Air Corporation (FWRD - Free Report) : This provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Forward Air Corporation Price and Consensus
Forward Air Corporation price-consensus-chart | Forward Air Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.