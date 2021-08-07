Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST - Free Report) : This manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining, marketing, supply and transportation; and manufacturing and marketing of petrochemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This provider of ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributer of footwear, apparel, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD - Free Report) : This provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


consumer-discretionary industrial-products oil-energy transportation