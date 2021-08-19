Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This designer, developer and supplier of power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT - Free Report) : This provider of high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a multimedia company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


