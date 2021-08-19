We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This designer, developer and supplier of power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
RadNet, Inc. (RDNT - Free Report) : This provider of high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a multimedia company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.