Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Eneti Inc. (NETI - Free Report) : This owner and operator of five wind turbine installation vessels that serve the offshore wind industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus
Eneti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eneti Inc. Quote
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This distributor of technology products and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.
ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of a variety of apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.