We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
CNH Industrial N.V. Price and Consensus
CNH Industrial N.V. price-consensus-chart | CNH Industrial N.V. Quote
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC - Free Report) : This company that provides healthcare and social services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
DLH Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
DLH Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This company that provides engineered services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rent-A-Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that distributes and retails motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.