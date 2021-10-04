Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC - Free Report) : This company that provides healthcare and social services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This company that provides engineered services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that distributes and retails motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

