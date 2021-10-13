We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This investment banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB - Free Report) : This manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
LaZBoy Incorporated Price and Consensus
LaZBoy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.