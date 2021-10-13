Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This investment banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB - Free Report) : This manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary finance industrial-products