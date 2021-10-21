In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.32, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 44.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.80, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.