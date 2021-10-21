Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.32, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote

HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 44.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HP Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | HP Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.80, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers consumer-staples retail