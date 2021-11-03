In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.
Consumer Portfolio Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.36, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.69, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This company that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
