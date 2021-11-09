Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH - Free Report) : This vacation ownership company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This holding company for Meridian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


consumer-discretionary finance industrial-products medical semiconductor