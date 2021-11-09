We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH - Free Report) : This vacation ownership company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This holding company for Meridian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.