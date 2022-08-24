Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE - Free Report) : This integrated media and entertainment company engaged in the sports entertainment business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

WWE’s shares gained 14.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First Bancorp’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Summit’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

