Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

 

 

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This wireless transport solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aviat Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Aviat’s shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price

Aviat Networks, Inc. price | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

Mercantile Bank’s shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price

Mercantile Bank Corporation price | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - free report >>

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) - free report >>

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy