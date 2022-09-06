Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Klabin S.A. (KLBAY - Free Report) : This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) : This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

