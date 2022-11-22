Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This online brokerage and wealth management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Futu’ shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

