Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 8th
Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) : This Hamilton, Bermuda-based retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Coastal Financial (CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Coastal Financial’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
