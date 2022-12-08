Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote

Mid Penn Bancorp’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price

Mid Penn Bancorp Price

Mid Penn Bancorp price | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote

Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) : This Hamilton, Bermuda-based retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet Jewelers’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price

Signet Jewelers Limited Price

Signet Jewelers Limited price | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Coastal Financial (CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote

Coastal Financial’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Coastal Financial Corporation Price

Coastal Financial Corporation Price

Coastal Financial Corporation price | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) - free report >>

Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) - free report >>

Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail